Klopp hints at Liverpool move into January transfer market

The Reds boss finds himself short of options at right-back and may be forced to bolster his ranks before the winter recruitment deadline passes

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool may be forced into the January transfer market for defensive additions.

The Reds appeared to be well-stocked for cover at the back when the winter window swung open.

Nathaniel Clyne was allowed to complete a loan switch to Bournemouth as a result, with Klopp happy with his options at right-back.

He has, however, suffered a series of injury and suspension blows since then, with James Milner adding to his selection headache when collecting a late red card in a dramatic 4-3 win over Crystal Palace.

Rafa Camacho, who made his Premier League bow against the Eagles, is now Liverpool’s only recognised available right-back, but he is just 18 years of age and lacking in experience.

Klopp concedes that he has a decision to make regarding recruitment, telling reporters: “It is a really difficult problem.

“I can imagine what people think about this situation but you have to make decisions in moments when decisions are on the table.

“That's why Clyney is not here anymore. In that moment we had plenty of options and now we don't have them. That's how it is in our next games.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] got an injury and it's serious but not that serious. He will be back early but I don't know if early enough for the next game. Maybe the game after [at West Ham].

“Everyone gives me the feeling, Trent as well, that that is absolutely possible but we have to wait and cannot risk anything. We have to come through this situation.”

The German added: “Tell me a player who can play right-back, and other positions as well, better than our boys like Rafa can do?

“By the way, after training Ki-Jana [Hoever] has a little injury as well, not too serious and he's probably back for the Leicester game but these things happen.

“Crystal Palace, of course, had three goalkeepers and all is fine and then the next moment you stand there with one. Do you buy another goalkeeper? I'm not sure. We have to use the resources we have already and that is what we try.”

Before Liverpool were able to get Camacho onto the field against Palace in the wake of Milner’s dismissal, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was asked to fill in at right-back.

“It wasn't the perfect solution,” admitted Klopp.

“It was a bit of a surprise, of course, but we had to react pretty quick and Bobby was a centre-half when he started playing, I remembered that at least, but, of course, it's difficult.

“We could have done a few things, bringing in Alberto [Moreno] or Rafa immediately, but we had to defend [Wilfried] Zaha with two or three players anyway and Bobby is a very smart player.”