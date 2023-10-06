'Annoying' - Jurgen Klopp confirms fresh injury setback for Thiago Alcantara and also issues updates on Stefan Bajcetic & Cody Gakpo

Liverpool is hoping Cody Gakpo will make a comeback after the international break as Thiago Alcantara suffers another "annoying" injury setback.

Klopp reveals Thiago injury setback

Bajectic also suffers delay

Gakpo could return post-international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Thiago has been absent from Jurgen Klopp's squad since May when he underwent surgery to address a persistent hip issue, with is last appearance in the starting lineup was back in February during the 3-0 Premier League loss to Wolves. Despite returning to team training in August, the Spanish midfielder encountered another setback as he neared his comeback. Klopp has disclosed that the 32-year-old remains unavailable, and young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who has made just one start since March, is also sidelined due to his own fitness issues.

On a more positive note, Gakpo is expected to make his return later this month. He had to leave the field with a knee injury at halftime during the previous weekend's match against Tottenham Hotspur after he had scored Liverpool's equalizing goal, but he is on track for a complete return soon.

Klopp when asked about Thiago's fitness and return date [via Liverpool Echo]: "It’s just, for him (Thiago) especially, it’s annoying, he's now had two setbacks in the rehab. Not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again. Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar. And as annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic - he was there, played a few minutes, and then felt something else."

"Cody (Gakpo) has a good chance that he will be back (after the break),” he said. “Already out of the brace, he walks normally around here. So from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, we nearly got the best, but he is still injured."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to Thiago, Gakpo, and Bajectic, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota will be out for Liverpool's trip to Brighton on Sunday due to suspensions. With Jones out of the mix, summer-signee Ryan Gravenberch, who scored his first goal for the Reds on Thursday night, may make his full Premier League debut.

WHAT NEXT? Klopp's Reds will be in action later this weekend when they travel to Brighton to face Roberto De Zerbi's side on Sunday, October 8.