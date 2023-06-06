Kim Min-jae to complete military service before sealing €60m Man Utd transfer from Napoli

Kim Min-jae will reportedly complete military service in South Korea before finalising a €60 million (£52m/$64m) transfer to Manchester United.

Defender savoured Serie A title glory in 2022-23

Lined up for big-money move to England

Will head back to his homeland first

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 26-year-old centre-half is said to have bid his farewells at Napoli following their final game in what was a Serie A title-winning campaign in 2022-23. He is now being lined up for a big-money move to England in the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Il Mattino claims that a release clause that can be triggered by Premier League clubs has already been activated, with Kim expected to make his way to Old Trafford. He will, however, be forced to head back to his homeland before linking up with new employers in Manchester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is because Korean citizens are required to complete compulsory military service, with Kim set to be unavailable to national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann for friendlies against Peru and El Salvador as a result. Instead, the commanding defender will serve his military training, take a short break and then head for England.

WHAT NEXT? Kim spent just one memorable season with Napoli, having been snapped up from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022 as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibably, but saw his stock rise high enough across outings in Serie A and at the World Cup finals in Qatar to make another move inevitable.