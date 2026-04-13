Key Oranje starter secures €25m move

Donyell Malen is set to join AS Roma this summer, according to Italian transfer market expert Nicola Schira. The Giallorossi will pay €25 million for the Netherlands international.

Although he remains under contract at Aston Villa, the forward is currently on loan at Roma, where he has impressed.

Roma triggered a mandatory buy-out clause after Malen reached 14 appearances and the club secured European qualification.

With six matches remaining, Roma currently sit sixth in Serie A, just one point behind fifth-placed Como, so European qualification appears likely.

He has already made fourteen appearances for his new club, scoring eleven goals and providing one assist.

His new deal will keep him at the club until mid-2030. The 27-year-old previously played for PSV, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa.