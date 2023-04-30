Kevin De Bruyne not in Manchester City squad for Premier League clash against Fulham with Pep Guardiola's side bidding to go top

- De Bruyne missing from squad
- City say Belgian is "not fully fit"
- Replaced in XI by Julian Alvarez
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City will be without key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Belgium international did not travel with the rest of the squad for the game in west London, with Pep Guardiola's side knowing a victory will see them leapfrog Arsenal and move to the top of the table.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne has been in stunning form thus far this season, scoring seven goals and registering 18 assists in 29 games in the Premier League. However, City have claimed on their official website that the Belgium international is "not fully fit", although no further details have been provided.
WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? After facing Fulham on Sunday, City then play West Ham on Wednesday.