Transfer U-turn! Kepa Arrizabalaga considering joining Real Madrid to cover for injured Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea stopper prepares to reject Bayern Munich

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is weighing up offers from two European heavyweights in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, GOAL understands.

Kepa leans towards Real Madrid move

Courtois injury prompts goalkeeper hunt

Rejects Bayern Munich's offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea keeper has become a much sought-after name in the transfer market, with Real and Bayern vying for his services. Both have lost their No.1 keepers to injury in Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer, and are looking for quality backup options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kepa is considering both the options, GOAL understands, and it will be a loan deal in each case. However, it is believed that the scales are tilted towards Los Blancos as the Chelsea keeper prefers joining the Spanish outfit. He was close to signing for them in 2018 but the move was vetoed by then-coach Zinedine Zidane.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid were also negotiating with Sevilla for Moroccan keeper Yassine Bono but they have walked away from the deal after they declined to meet the high financial demands of the Andalusian club. Moreover, the shot-stopper will not be available in January as he will be participating in the African Cup of Nations with his national team, which also forced Madrid to rethink their choice.

WHAT NEXT? Despite Mauricio Pochettino expressing his confidence in Kepa, the keeper is actively seeking a potential exit from Stamford Bridge. It now remains to be seen if the keeper indeed lands in Madrid and subsequently establishes himself as the No.1 ahead of Ukrainian Andriy Lunin.