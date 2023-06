Chelsea have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Ecuadorian teenaged star Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in his home country.

It has been confirmed that the 16-year-old will join the Stamford Bridge club when he turns 18 in two years' time, after impressing for the Ecuadorian club.

Paez is a creative midfielder with an ability to dribble past opponents and carve out chances for team-mates.

It's claimed in various reports that Chelsea have paid a hefty €20m (£17.2m) package, including bonuses, beating Borussia Dortmund to the deal.

