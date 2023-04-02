Arsenal brought an end to Manchester City's 14-game unbeaten streak to move within three points of Manchester United at the top of the WSL.

Arsenal fight back to go second

Shaw continued fine form scoring 16th of season

Maanum and McCabe ensured Arsenal end City unbeaten streak

TELL ME MORE: Khadija Shaw opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a delightful header, but it was far from plain sailing in the first half for City in a pulsating encounter. Frida Maanum kept her composure to level the scores early in the second-half, before Katie McCabe expertly found the net to add another twist to the WSL title race.

THE MVP: Despite picking up an early booking for a silly yellow card, Katie McCabe had a superb game for Arsenal. She defended astutely and fired home an absolute rocket to hand the Gunners all three points in the WSL title race.

THE BIG LOSER: After scoring a quality goal last week to throw the title race wide open, Lauren Hemp failed to have a similar impact for City here. Shaw was isolated in the second-half and Hemp was unable to create anything to help her teammate out. The England international also let a golden chance go begging before the break.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face top of the table Manchester United next in what is likely to be a defining game toward the back end of the WSL season. Manchester City will face mid-table West Ham as they look to bounce back from a devastating defeat.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐