The end of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid? Club are aware of 'huge' Saudi Arabia offer and confirm that he's made decision on future

Karim Benzema has received a lucrative offer from a club in the Saudi Pro League and has already made a decision on his future.

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema is the latest player to have received a huge offer from a Saudi Arabian club, according to The Athletic. The France international is contracted to Real Madrid until 2024 but Los Blancos would allow him to leave if he decided to accept the offer. It's been previously reported that Benzema has been offered a deal worth in excess of €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two seasons. Benzema is thought to have made a decision regarding the offer he's received, but it's not known yet if he will accept it or decide to stay at Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman turned 35 in December but remains a key player for Madrid. Benzema has scored 18 goals in 23 La Liga matches this season, with only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski having netted more in the Spanish top flight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Benzema is not the only big name wanted in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi is thought to have an offer worth €500 million (£435m/$541m) on the table, while the forward's former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also been linked with moves to the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Benzema has already played his last game for Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's finish off their league campaign on Sunday at home to Athletic Club, but Benzema is a doubt for the match with a foot injury.