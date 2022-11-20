Karim Benzema reacts to being ruled out of World Cup for France through injury

Karim Benzema has reacted to the news that he will miss the entirety of France's World Cup campaign with a thigh injury.

Injury keeps him out of tournament

Third player to withdraw from French squad this week

Replacement due in coming days

WHAT HAPPENED? Late on Saturday night Ballon d'Or winner Benzema withdrew from theFrench squad for the World Cup. The striker was participating in his first session in Qatar and sustained a thigh injury before scans revealed the extent of the damage. He has now reacted to the news that he will not be able to represent his nation at the tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: In a tweet Benzema said: "In my life I have never given up, but tonight I have to think about the team as I always have done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup. Thank you all for your messages of support!"

De ma vie je n’ai jamais abandonné mais ce soir il faut que je pense à l’équipe comme je l’ai toujours fait alors la raison me dit de laisser ma place à quelqu’un qui pourra aider notre groupe à faire une belle Coupe du Monde. Merci pour tous vos messages de soutien 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/SBalX0juAH — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) November 19, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury to Benzema is the latest in a long line of casualties for the French squad. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out several weeks ago, while Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku have both had to withdraw from the final squad. It is unclear who Didier Deschamps will call up to replace Benzema, with several names being mentioned.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Deschamps has until Monday night to replace Benzema, with relaxed FIFA rulings meaning stand-bys can be called upon up until 24 hours before their nation's first game. France kick off their tournament against Australia on November 22.