Kante: Chelsea can only wish 'amazing' Hazard the best

The French midfielder is happy to see the Blues star move on after delivering so much for the club, including the 2019 Europa League crown

Eden Hazard once again stole the show on Wednesday night as he scored a brace in 's 4-1 win over the in the final and team-mate N'Golo Kante believes the Belgian has earned the right to move on.

are looming as the number 10's next destination with the player himself admitting he had likely played his final game for the Blues.

Though Hazard's departure will leave a big hole in Chelsea's side, Kante isn't upset at the prospect of seeing his team-mate secure a well-deserved move.

"It's not sad. I think Eden did an amazing job, had an amazing time with Chelsea," Kante told reporters post-game.

"He stayed here a long time, he's won many trophies. He played amazing tonight. We are happy for him.

"I don't know what is going to happen next but we can only wish him the best because he did a lot for Chelsea.

"It was a pleasure to play with him and we'll see what happens."

While Hazard's move is yet to be confirmed, the 28-year-old seemingly ended the Blues' hopes of keeping him next season.

"I think it's a goodbye but in football you never know," Hazard told BT Sport.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League. I played here for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world and maybe it's time for a new challenge."

Though set to lose the Belgian, Chelsea will still have Kante to call on next season with the French midfielder adding the Europa League title to his personal trophy collection having also claimed the World Cup last year.

The former star lasted the full 90 minutes in Baku despite picking up a minor injury just days before the final which saw Sarri describe his chances of playing as 50-50.

"I was a bit worried because I twisted my knee on Saturday," Kante said.

"The staff did an amazing job to be ready for the final. I was ready to play and am happy for the team."