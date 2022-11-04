Juventus vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Juventus against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Juventus and Inter will face each other in a battle to climb up the table as both teams try to find their feet in the 2022-23 season. Maximiliano Allegri's men head into this fixture on the back of a 1-2 loss at the hands of PSG in the Champions League group stage, a result that means the former Italian champions will now play in the Europa League this season.

Sixth-placed Inter, like Juventus, have only lost one out of their last give league outings and will feel confident against their old rivals who are currently in eighth.

The Nerazzurri lost to Bayern in their final matchday of the Champions League group stage but they had enough points to progress to the knockout rounds as the second-placed team from Group C. The European progress should give Simone Inzaghi's team confidence going to the big domestic clash.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Juventus vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Inter Date: November 6, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Nov 7) Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Juventus team news and squad

Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio, Marley Ake and Kaio Jorge are all unavailable for Juventus against Inter on Sunday due to injuries.

Federico Chiesa, who had been out injured, has made his comeback into the squad and will be available for selection.

Possible Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Bonucci, Gatti, Rugani, Sandro, Danilo Midfielders Locatelli, Paredes, McKennie, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Cuadrado, Kostic Forwards Ake, Soule, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Jorge

Inter team news and squad

Inter has been dealt with a setback in the case of Romelu Lukaku who has only made three starts since joining from Chelsea in the summer. The Belgian striker has picked up a muscle problem that will keep him out of the contest against Inter.

Aside from Lukaku, Danilo D'Ambrosio's injury is the team's only other concern as they prepare to face Juventus.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.