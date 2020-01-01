Juventus terminate Higuain contract as striker prepares for Inter Miami move

The 32-year-old is expected to make the switch to MLS after being told he is surplus to requirements by new Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo

have terminated Gonzalo Higuain's contract with a year left to run, paving the way for the Argentine striker to make a move to Miami on a two-season deal, sources close to the situation have told Goal.

The 32-year-old, who arrived in Turin in 2016 as one of the most expensive transfers in football history, has seen the curtain brought down on his career with the Bianconeri as he prepares to switch to Major League Soccer on a contract that will run until 2022.

The former forward, who announced his international retirement last year, was signed from following a season where he finished as 's top scorer and enjoyed a fruitful first two seasons at Allianz Stadium.

But he spent the 2018-19 campaign farmed out first to Milan and then after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from , surprising onlookers who had expected both to star in attack together.

Though he returned to the club last year, reuniting with his former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, he has not done enough to figure in new coach Andrea Pirlo's plans going forward, and was thought to be mulling over a number of options surrounding his future.

Now, he looks almost certain to join David Beckham's expansion side in Florida, having agreed personal terms with the club, with a medical set to follow shortly.

There, he will link up with former teammate Blaise Matuidi, who moved on a free transfer last month.

Higuain began his career at River Plate in 2005, before sealing a move to Europe in 2007, where he claimed multiple Liga titles with Los Blancos, ahead of his switch to Napoli in 2013.

During his time at Juventus, he won three Serie A titles and played in the club's final defeat to Real Madrid in Cardiff in 2017.

In addition, he won two trophies and was voted the club's MVP in his maiden two campaigns in Turin.

On the international stage, Higuain was a member of Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad, and played in the final in , where his side lost to .