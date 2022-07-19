Juventus to sign Torino's Bremer in €47m deal as Bianconeri land De Ligt replacement

Massmiliano Allegri's side has beaten off competition from Inter to secure a deal to sign the Brazilian centre-back from their city rivals

Juventus are set to sign defender Bremer from Torino in a deal up to €47 million (£40m/$48m) as they aim to replace Bayern Munich-bound Matthijs de Ligt. The Brazil international had been linked with a move to Juve's Serie A rivals Inter, but GOAL can confirm that it is the Bianconeri who have won the race to land him.

Bremer has already bid farewell to his Torino team-mates and will complete his switch to the Bianconeri either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

How much will Juventus pay to sign Bremer?

Massimiliano Allegri's side will pay an initial €42m (£36m/$43m) to land the 25-year-old centre-back. Torino could receive another €5m (£4m/$5m) in add-ons.

He will sign a contract that will net him a salary of around €5m per season.

Bremer to replace De Ligt at Juventus

The Serie A side have made the move to sign Bremer to succeed De Ligt in the heart of their defence, with Bayern set to pay around €80m (£68m) to land the Netherlands international this summer.

Juventus had their eye on several options to take De Ligt's place in the squad, with the likes of Villarreal's Pau Torres, Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina and Arsenal defender Gabriel among the candidates.

Last season's Serie A Player of the Year, Bremer was appeared to be one of the tougher options for Juve to sign, as Inter seemed set to complete a move for him instead, while Liverpool had also been linked earlier this year.

Bremer made the move to Torino from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2018 and made 110 appearances in all competitions.