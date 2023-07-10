Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli slapped with 16-month extension to football ban and £51,000 fine over financial irregularities

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has had his suspension from football extended by 16 months because of financial irregularities.

Agnelli hit with new suspension

Also received €60,000 fine

Punishment related to fraud charges

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday that the former club chief has been hit with a €60,000 fine and a new ban that will be added to his initial two-year suspension. The punishment concerns his manipulation of salaries and relationships with agents and other clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Agnelli, who stepped down from his role as president in November along with the rest of the board amid the investigation into the club's finances, was given an initial ban in May while Juventus were hit with a ten-point deduction, reduced from the initial 15-point punishment.

Juventus had reported that 23 players agreed to take salary cuts for four months to help the club through the pandemic, but following an investigation authorities said the players gave up only one month's salary.

WHAT NEXT FOR AGNELLI? The Italian will have his latest appeal over the two-year ban for the capital gains scandal heard this week. He and his legal team will consider their options to appeal the latest punishment.