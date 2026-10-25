Juventus player ratings vs Lecce: Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz shine in clinical away victory

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Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz provided the decisive touches as Juventus secured a professional 2-0 victory over Lecce at the Via Del Mare. The Bianconeri controlled the tempo and capitalised on their chances to maintain pressure at the top of the Serie A table.

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Juventus exhibited a masterclass in game management and tactical discipline to overcome a resilient Lecce side at the Via Del Mare. Deploying a fluid 3-1-4-2 system, the Bianconeri dominated possession with 58% and successfully neutralised the hosts' counter-attacking threats. The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when McKennie converted from a set-piece situation, rewarding Juventus for their early territorial dominance and high pressing. The American's ability to find space in a congested box proved pivotal in breaking Lecce's defensive block.

The match was effectively settled just before the interval when Luiz doubled the advantage. Positioned in a deeper role, the Brazilian orchestrated the play with 64 accurate passes before arriving late to finish from distance. Although Lecce pushed for a response in the second half, Juventus' defensive structure remained compact, limiting the hosts to just four shots on target throughout the ninety minutes. This victory underlines the tactical maturity of this Juventus side, who balanced offensive efficiency with defensive solidity to secure all three points on the road.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 8/10

A reassuring presence between the sticks. Vicario made 4 vital saves to preserve the clean sheet, notably denying Youssef Maleh and Willem Geubbels. His distribution was calm, helping Juventus play out from the back under Lecce's intermittent pressure.

Jhon Lucumí - 7/10

The Colombian was aerially dominant and physically imposing. He recorded 12 defensive interventions, including a key tackle and a duel won. His positioning ensured that Lecce's Konan N’Dri had very little joy on the flank.

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Federico Gatti - 7/10

Gatti acted as the aggressive stopper in the back three. He was proactive in stepping out to intercept passes and maintained a high level of concentration, ensuring the defensive line remained unbroken even during Lecce's best spells of pressure.

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Gleison Bremer - 7/10

A typical Bremer performance defined by strength and anticipation. He nearly added to the scoreline with a header in the 41st minute that went narrowly wide. Defensively, he marshalled the backline with authority and precision.

Midfield

Douglas Luiz - 9/10

The architect of the victory. Luiz controlled the engine room, completing 64 of 78 attempted passes. His 41st-minute goal was a highlight, showcasing his technical ability from range. He also created one big chance, proving to be the creative hub of the team.

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Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

Operating in a hybrid role, Kalulu provided excellent energy and balance. He bridged the gap between the defence and midfield effectively, allowing the more creative players to flourish further up the pitch.

Weston McKennie - 8/10

McKennie was the man for the big moment. His 29th-minute goal was expertly taken from a set-piece, providing the essential platform for the win. His box-to-box energy was infectious, and he frequently troubled Lecce with late runs.

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Teun Koopmeiners - 7/10

A sophisticated performance from the Dutchman. While he didn't grab the headlines with a goal, his tactical intelligence in finding pockets of space between the lines forced Lecce's midfielders to remain deep and cautious.

Andrea Cambiaso - 7/10

Providing the width on the left, Cambiaso was a constant outlet. He saw a set-piece effort saved early in the second half and was diligent in his tracking back before being replaced in the 68th minute.

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Attack

Nick Woltemade - 6/10

Woltemade served as a focal point for the attack. While he lacked clinical edge, missing one significant opportunity in the 78th minute when his shot was saved, his hold-up play was crucial in bringing others into the game.

Randal Kolo Muani - 6/10

A frustrated evening for the Frenchman. He struggled to get clean sights of goal, seeing a 37th-minute effort fly wide. His movement created space for the midfielders to exploit, but he was substituted midway through the second half.

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Substitutes & Manager

Jeremie Boga - 6/10

Introduced in the 68th minute to provide fresh impetus. He had one sighting of goal in the 84th minute but fired his effort off target. His dribbling offered an out-ball as Juventus looked to see out the game.

Juan Cabal - 6/10

Replaced Cambiaso to shore up the left flank. He was tidy in possession and nearly scored in the 88th minute, showing good attacking intent despite his defensive primary role.

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Pape Matar Sarr - N/A

Came on in the 83rd minute for Douglas Luiz to add fresh legs to the midfield. Did not have enough time to significantly impact the match.

Kerim Alajbegovic - N/A

A very late introduction for McKennie in the 90th minute. A symbolic appearance in the closing stages.

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Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

Spalletti’s tactical setup was spot on. The decision to play Douglas Luiz in a deeper, controlling role allowed Juventus to dictate the rhythm. His substitutions were timely, ensuring the team did not lose intensity in the final quarter of the match.