'This is an imperfect Juve' - Serie A champions have no identity under Pirlo, claims Moggi

The former club supremo believes that the Turin side have issues to solve after a comparatively slow start to the Italian league season

have yet to find an “identity” under head coach Andrea Pirlo, according to former manager Luciano Moggi.

Habitually top of over the course of the last decade, the Bianconeri find themselves fifth in the standings, three points behind leaders .

Although the side coached by rookie boss Pirlo are undefeated this season, they have drawn five of their nine matches to date and have lost vital ground in the title race. Their latest setback came on Saturday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Benevento.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was not playing, Moggi feels that results should still be better.

“For the moment, this is an imperfect Juve,” he told Calciomercato. “Ronaldo would be fundamental for any team, but if in his absence you don’t beat against either Crotone or Benevento, it means that there is a problem.”

Meanwhile, he refused to weigh in on the debate as to whether Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata should start in attack.

“They’re two different strikers, but equally useful to the team with the characteristics they have,” he said. “There is no rivalry between them but both will be important throughout the season, even if Pirlo’s team have yet to find a tactical identity. Juventus’ problem is to get back on track as a great team that goes to attack their opponents in the last 16 meters.

“When playing with quality, and when they are attacking and asserting their superiority, Dybala becomes essential. This is because he knows how to beat a man, sees gaps and creates space for his team-mates.

“Otherwise, Morata would be better because his movement from 40 metres out can lead him to getting clear in front of the opposing goalkeeper, a situation in which he has a cool head to score.”

Juventus travel to in the in midweek, having already qualified after four matches, while they have a big derby in Serie A against next weekend.

Pirlo was the surprise choice to succeed Maurizio Sarri as Juventus manager last summer, having only been appointed as coach of the club's under-23 side days earlier.