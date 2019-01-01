Juventus make contract renewal for Kean a priority

The teenage forward has played sparingly this season, but has shown his vast potential in recent appearances

have made a new contract for teenage striker Moise Kean a priority, Goal understands.

The club are feeling the pressure to extend with the 19-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of next season.

Kean has been used sparingly by the Bianconeri this season, with the striker having amassed just seven total appearances and played only 182 minutes in 2018-19.

But Kean's recent performances have highlighted his massive potential and underlined his future importance to Juve's project.

Kean was given his first start of the season on March 8 against , and the striker scored two goals in a 4-1 Juventus win.

The teenager then scored in both of 's games over the recent international break, getting on the scoresheet in wins over Finland and Liechtenstein.

With his goal against Finland, Kean became the youngest goalscorer for the Azzurri in over 60 years.

Kean spent last season on loan with Hellas Verona and managed four goals in 19 total Serie A appearances.

With playing time hard to come by this season, Kean's agent Mino Raiola revealed earlier this week that he nearly found an agreement with in the winter transfer window.

"I almost brought him to AC Milan in January," Raiola said on a Facebook video. "(Milan sporting director) Leonardo and I had done it all but Juve didn't want it to happen.

Raiola then addressed Kean's current contract situation, pressuring Juventus to give his client more playing time.

"At the moment, there is a stalemate," the agent said. "The boy has the obligation to always play."

Kean could get that chance in Juve's upcoming matches, with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially set to miss time with an injury he picked up during the international break.