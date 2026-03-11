Juventus, full training session for Vlahovic: called up for Udinese match

Important news from Juventus' morning training session: as reported by Il Bianconero, Dusan Vlahovic completed the entire session with the group. The Serbian centre forward has therefore fully recovered and just needs to regain match fitness and condition: he is therefore on course to be called up for the weekend's match against Udinese. And who knows, Spalletti may even decide to give him some playing time in that case.

BACK WITH UDINESE - The muscle problem is now almost completely overcome, but the impression is that the medical staff want to be cautious after such a long break. Spalletti predicted his return to the bench in his pre-match press conference, set for the match against Udinese on 14 March.

THE CONTRACT - These last few weeks leading up to the end of the season will also be decisive for Vlahovic's future, whose contract with Juventus expires on 30 June. The lacklustre performances of David and Openda could push the Bianconeri management to speed up the Serbian's contract extension, provided that the player accepts a substantial reduction in his salary from the current £12 million. This figure is no longer sustainable, especially if Juventus fails to qualify for the Champions League: in a sense, therefore, it could be Vlahovic who 'decides' his own future with his performances.