Juventus defender Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

The Italian player is showing no symptoms of the virus but has now been put in isolation

have confirmed that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a fringe player for the reigning champions this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions.

The international was however on the bench for Juve just days ago when the club beat 2-0 behind closed doors.

More teams

Confirmation of Rugani's condition comes just days after Serie A was put on hold until at least April with his club now committed to following proper protocol.

Article continues below

"The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juventus said in a club statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him."

More to come...