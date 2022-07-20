Juventus confirm Gleison Bremer transfer in €50m move from Torino

Following a defensive exodus, Massimiliano Allegri's side have shored up their defensive options with the Serie A Defender of the Year

Juventus have confirmed the transfer addition of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer in a deal worth up to €50 million (£42.5m/$51m), with the Brazilian signing a contract through 2027 with the Bianconeri.

The Turin outfit had been locked in a race with Serie A rivals Inter for the 25-year-old's services, following an impressive campaign across town at Torino.

Now, in the wake of Matthijs de Ligt's departure to Bayern Munich, Massimiliano Allegri's side have got their man to plug the gap in their defensive line.

What is Bremer's record?

Arriving in Europe from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, the Brazilian spent his first season as an understudy at Torino, before graduating to their starting ranks a season later.

He had been a diligent if relatively unsung presence for them until the start of the 2021-22 campaign, when his form dramatically rocketed, helping to guide the club from relegation scrappers to a mid-table finish.

That earned him the Serie A Defender of the Year gong, and he leaves with 110 appearances across all competitions as he heads across the city to Juve.

What other transfer activity have Juventus conducted this summer?

Bremer becomes the third major name through the door on a permanent basis at Allianz Stadium this summer - and the first to see Juve turn out their pockets too, having acquired Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba on free transfers.

The 25-year-old's arrival might just be the most important for Juve given the reshuffle in their defensive ranks though, with De Ligt having followed stalwart captain Giorgio Chiellini out of the door, with the latter having swapped Turin for California with Los Angeles FC.

Paulo Dybala's exit to Roma earlier this week has also been a blow for the Bianconeri this window, with the club likely to remain in the market for further options as the new season creeps closer.