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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was left stunned by Florian Wirtz after working closely with the forward on the international stage. The Liverpool attacker has struggled for consistency since his £116m move to Anfield, but his sparkling form for the national team has impressed the former Reds boss.

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Wirtz shines on international duty after Anfield struggles

Wirtz showcased his quality on Tuesday night by scoring twice in Germany's emphatic 5-0 victory over the Netherlands. The brace wrapped up the four-time World Cup winners' Nations League group campaign and extended the attacker's strong international run.

Wirtz now boasts four goals in his last four matches for his country, adding to the three assists he registered at the World Cup over the summer. Under Jurgen Klopp, he has taken on a starring role.

That form contrasts sharply with his struggles since completing a £116 million move to Liverpool last summer. Across 15 appearances in all competitions this season, Wirtz has recorded just two goals and five assists.

Klopp praises 'extraordinary' forward's work rate

Having left Anfield before Wirtz arrived, Klopp had never coached him up close prior to taking the Germany job. Speaking after the final whistle, the coach explained how the forward's attitude impressed him.

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"I only knew him from television," said Klopp. "I was shocked when I saw him on the pitch for the first time. An extraordinary footballer."

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Klopp also noted how finding Wirtz's ideal role has unlocked his tireless pressing, adding: "We’ve also found the right position for Flo. It helps that he’s so vocal. He’s the first pressing player, can press two players without getting tired."

Carragher calls on Iraola to drop struggling star

At Liverpool, Wirtz has started every Premier League game since Andoni Iraola was appointed over the summer. However, his lack of end product has prompted former Reds defender Jamie Carragher to urge Iraola to take him out of the firing line.

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"He's not giving you anything defensively and he's not giving you anything going the other way," Carragher said. "I don't want anyone to pile in on the lad or have a go but I just think we're justified in saying we need more and we can't wait.

"I went back and looked at players who were deemed not good enough for Liverpool in terms of going to win a league title or a European Cup but had real impact in those positions. Players like Nicky Barmby, Vladimir Smicer, Yossi Benayoun, Maxi Rodriguez, Yari Litmanen, Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman. They've brought more to the table than this lad right now and I just think we're at a stage where we can't wait any longer. I think there's got to be a rebalance of the midfield to get goals and assists in there and to get legs, height and power in there."

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Pressure mounts ahead of Premier League return

Wirtz must now translate his sharp international form back to the Premier League when club action resumes. Klopp has shown how a tailored role can maximise the forward's pressing and output.

Whether Iraola keeps faith in his £116m signing or heeds Carragher's call to rebalance Liverpool's midfield will shape the next stage of Wirtz's Anfield career.