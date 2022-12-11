'It's a proper smash in the face' - Klopp drops update on Liverpool ace Luis Diaz and plays down Harvey Elliott injury fears

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has outlined his frustration after injured winger Luis Diaz suffered a fresh setback on his road to recovery.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old has been forced to sit out of the club's winter training camp in Dubai after suffering a new fitness issue. Indeed, after complaining of 'discomfort' Diaz has been sent back to England and his manager has now opened up on the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "It is a big disappointment for all of us. It was a non-situation. Heard something. We had a look the next day. It was a proper smash in the face."

He was at least able to add a positive update on Elliott, who was substituted early on in Sunday's friendly defeat to Lyon, adding: "Harvey got a knock before we scored. I think we were lucky. He feels fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, Diaz has not played for the Reds since picking up a knee injury against Arsenal in October. The club would have been hoping the break for the World Cup was long enough to see him rebuild his fitness but it's not clear yet when he will be ready to return.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAZ? Liverpool return to competitive action on December 22 as they Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, before that they play Milan in a friendly this Friday.