Big summer for Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp expects 'pretty busy period' as Reds get set for transfer spree

Jurgen Klopp says he is expecting "a pretty busy period" at Liverpool as they prepare to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after his side's 4-4 draw at Southampton, which brought the curtain down on a disappointing season for the Reds, Klopp told reporters that work would now take place to strengthen his squad ahead of a push for trophies and success next term.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "Now we can start preparing for the future. I don’t feel like I need a break, not at all. Honestly I’m completely fine. If you’d have asked me 11 games ago if you want to have a break, then I’d have thought about it, to be honest! But I’m absolutely fine, full of energy.

"I have a break – I don’t have training and those kind of things – but a pretty busy period hopefully starts now as well, in a different area of the game, and I’m more than happy to do that. I will find time to re-energise and then we start again in July."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are known to be targeting at least three new players this summer, with midfield a key area of focus. Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is among their top targets, with the Argentine star appearing to say farewell to Seagulls fans after their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be expected to strengthen significantly after dropping out of the top four, while a number of household names will also be ushered out the exits. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among those departing Anfield as free agents this summer.