Jurgen Klopp's going nowhere! Liverpool boss remains '100 per cent committed' despite Reds' dreadful campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds head into Monday night's Merseyside derby with Everton 10th in the Premier League table, having won only eight of their first 20 matches. Their decline this season has led some to suggest that Klopp, who only last April signed a contract to keep him at the club until 2026, may quit as manager, but the German has emphatically denied such suggestions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "I understand that people would think that way, but I will not go and I cannot go. I have too much responsibility and I want it, and I want to sort it again.

"It is a difficult time, I don’t enjoy it but if we could show in this difficult time that this club is so special because we believe in everything - or people believe in me - then we have to go through this together, because then when we come out we will have great times again.

"I am here 100 percent committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100 percent responsible, I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp is aware that there will need to be significant changes at Anfield this summer, with a number of players out of contract and his team, in particular his midfield, in need of significant reinforcement. It is understood that Fenway Sports Group, the club's owners, are ready to provide him with funds with which to strengthen, with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Chelsea and England star Mason Mount among the Reds' transfer targets.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds entertain Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night (20:00 GMT) before travelling to high-flying Newcastle on Saturday (17:30 GMT).