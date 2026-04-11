Jurgen Ekkelenkamp steals the show and hands AC Milan a crushing defeat

AC Milan suffered a humiliating 3–0 defeat at San Siro on Saturday, with Udinese proving clinical through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp’s goal and assist. The loss leaves the Rossoneri stuck in third place, vulnerable to being overtaken by Como (two points adrift) and Juventus (three points back).

Udinese began boldly, probing for space through Nicolò Zaniolo, yet the first clear chances fell to Milan. Christian Pulisic saw a shot blocked, and Rafael Leão’s effort brushed the bar, leaving the scores level.

The pendulum then swung back towards Udinese, and the visitors took the lead. Zaniolo ghosted across the pitch before feeding Arthur Atta, whose low cross was turned in by Davide Bartesaghi: 0-1.

Leão and Pulisic then wasted more chances, and Udinese pounced again. Zaniolo delivered a perfect cross for Ekkelenkamp to head home between Koni de Winter and Zachary Athekame, making it 0-2.

Just before the break, Udinese should have made it 0-3 when Ekkelenkamp lost his one-on-one, yet the rebound fell kindly for Thomas Kristensen, whose nervous finish went wide.

Milan began the second half with renewed intensity, but Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, formerly of Sparta, produced a superb save from a thunderous Alexis Saelemaekers strike that was heading for the top corner. The Belgian’s effort crashed onto the crossbar after the Nigerian’s fingertips diverted it over.

It simply wasn’t Milan’s night: with twenty minutes left, they were staring at an even larger deficit. Milan failed to react quickly after Luka Modric lost possession, and moments later Ekkelenkamp slipped a precise through ball to Atta. His shot from a tight angle flew into the near corner.

Udinese then saw out the remainder of the match without undue pressure, securing a valuable away win that lifted them to a solid tenth place in Serie A.