Julian Nagelsmann interested in Manchester United job and holds key advantage over frontrunner Eddie Howe

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Julian Nagelsmann is interested in becoming Manchester United's next manager and holds a key advantage over frontrunner Eddie Howe in the race to succeed Michael Carrick. Nagelsmann would cost nothing to appoint after leaving his Germany role in July, while United would have to pay Newcastle compensation to land Howe, with Carrick set to stay on for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

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Nagelsmann interested in Manchester United job

Carrick will remain in charge for Saturday's trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but pressure is mounting on him amid an eight-match winless run in all competitions. The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth on Sunday, leaving them 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the bottom three.

talkSPORT understands that Howe is currently the frontrunner to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. However, Nagelsmann is also interested in the role, and German football journalist Constantin Eckner believes he holds a key advantage over Howe when it comes to the appointment.

Vivell connection could boost Nagelsmann

Eckner told talkSPORT on Tuesday: "Nagelsmann was already interested in the Manchester United job in the past, but the timing was never really there to join Manchester United, despite them hiring a new manager every 12 months or so. The (Christopher) Vivell connection is there, these two know each other and Vivell might be pushing for Nagelsmann."

talkSPORT understands that United head of scouting Vivell is pushing for the club to appoint Nagelsmann. The pair previously worked together at RB Leipzig, where Vivell served as technical director during Nagelsmann's time in charge.

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Nagelsmann would cost Manchester United nothing

Nagelsmann's contractual status also offers a potential advantage. Eckner continued: "As far as I understand it, Nagelsmann would be interested, but he's not the frontrunner. Eddie Howe is the frontrunner, but Nagelsmann is ready. The DFB, the German Football Association, bought him out of his contract. So there is no hurdle to take. He can join whoever he wants, whilst Manchester United have to pay Newcastle United to get Eddie Howe as their manager right now."

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Nagelsmann stepped down as Germany head coach in July after the four-time winners were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by Paraguay in the round of 32. The DFB then bought him out of a contract that was due to run until the end of Euro 2028, while Howe left St James' Park at the end of the same month after almost five years in charge of Newcastle.

Howe compensation still cheaper than rival options

United would have to pay the Magpies £3 million in compensation if Howe becomes manager, according to talkSPORT. That is more than it would cost to bring in Nagelsmann, but less than the fees for Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery, who have also been linked with the post.

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Carrick, meanwhile, will lead United into Saturday's trip to Chelsea with his future at Old Trafford firmly in the balance.



