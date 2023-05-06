Jude Bellingham to be paid less than Real Madrid's top earner Eden Hazard but will have mega $1bn release clause as Dortmund star prefers La Liga giants to Man City

Jude Bellingham is set to earn less than Eden Hazard at Real Madrid if he moves to the Bernabeu, but will have a mega €1 billion release clause.

Bellingham prefers Real to Man City

Offer tabled by La Liga giants

Hazard still Real's top earner

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham looks poised to move to Real this summer after the Spanish club made a hugely enticing offer for the England international. As per Cadena SER, Real are willing to give the 19-year-old a six-year contract, plus a salary that is second only to Hazard, who earns in excess of £530,000-per-week; Bellingham's deal would also include a staggering release clause a little short of €1 billion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham will reportedly be placed into the "second step" of Real's wage bill, which equates to a number over £350,000-per-week. Manchester City are also said to be interested in signing the teenager but he is understood to prefer a move to Spain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real are said to be aware of the fact that City could offer Bellingham a more attractive financial package, even if the player is keen on joining Los Blancos. Any deal would also involve a transfer fee of around £106 million ($133m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM & MADRID? Dortmund remain in the running to win the Bundesliga and are just one point behind Bayern Munich with just four games to play, so Bellingham could end his spell with the German club by winning silverware. As for Madrid, they're set to lose out in the Liga title race to Barcelona, although they do have a Copa del Rey final to look forward to on May 6, against Osasuna, as well as the Champions League semi-final tie with Manchester City.