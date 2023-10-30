'There wasn't much else left' - Jude Bellingham jokes about why he opted for Zinedine Zidane's iconic No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid after picking up Kopa Trophy

Jude Bellingham revealed why he chose Zinedine Zidane's iconic No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid.

Bellingham reveals why he chose No. 5 jersey

Received the 2023 Kopa Trophy

Idolised Zidane growing up

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer, has taken Spanish football by storm by donning the iconic No. 5 shirt which once belonged to the legendary former French footballer Zinedine Zidane.

On Monday, upon receiving the 2023 Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, Bellingham was asked about why he chose to take Zidane's jersey number at Los Blancos to which he jokingly replied that there were not many numbers left when he arrived at the Spanish club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the Englishman said, "There wasn't much else left! It adds a little bit of pressure but I wanted to pay homage to one of my idols."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid in as many matches and netted 10 times in La Liga which is more than what his idol Zidane ever managed in a season for the club.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUDE BELLINGHAM? With the Kopa Trophy in his bag, the midfielder will now eye the coveted Ballon d'Or award in 2024.