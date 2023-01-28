Jose Mourinho eyeing THIRD Chelsea spell amid frustration at Roma's limited resources

The former two-time Chelsea manager is said to want to return to Stamford Bridge should any decision be taken regarding Graham Potter.

Managed Chelsea from 2004-2007 and 2013-2015

Trophy haul includes three Premier League titles

Frustrated in Rome at lack of funds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports the 60-year-old has already sent feelers out in regards to potentially replacing Potter, should the former Brighton boss leave the club in the near future. Chelsea, however, have confirmed their intentions to support their current manager.

It's said that Mourinho feels as though he's not being backed by the Roma board in terms of transfer funds and would be keen to rejoin his wife and children in London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's easy to see why Mourinho feels like the money has dried up when looking at Roma's recent business. Granted, upon his arrival in 2021 the club spent €126.5 million (£111m/$157m) on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Marash Kumbulla and Eldor Shomurodov.

However, last summer proved to be less eventful by some margin with the Italian side only spending money on one permanent incoming, that being the arrival of Zeki Celik from Lille for around £6 million (£5m/$6.5m). Nemanja Matic arrived on a free, as did Paulo Dybala, while Gini Wijnaldum joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The money that was once there clearly isn't there now.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? With a return to London seemingly off the cards for now, the Portuguese's attention must be on getting Roma back into the Champions League for the first time since 2018, thus building on the success of winning the UEFA Conference League last season. They currently sit fifth in Seir A, level on points with Inter and Lazio above them. They take on league leaders Napoli away from home on Sunday.