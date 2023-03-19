Jose Mourinho and Lazio president pulled apart as Roma boss gets involved in dressing room row after derby clash

- Mourinho watched match from team bus
- Went to dressing room and clashed with Lotito
- Tiago Pinto had to separate duo
WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho was banned from the touchline for the derby game, which his team lost 1-0. After watching the match on the team bus, the Portuguese coach went to the dressing room to find Gianluca Mancini and Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli in a tussle, according to Forza Roma. Lotito tried to separate the pair, but he and Mourinho ended up going at each other, with Roma director Tiago Pinto trying to restore calm.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chaos was a fitting end to a frantic encounter at Stadio Olimpico, which saw Roma player Ibanez sent off with two yellow cards just 32 minutes into the tie. Lazio went on to find a second-half winner through Mattia Zaccagni that saw them move up to second in the Serie A table. However, there was more drama after the final whistle as Lazio's Adam Marusic and Roma star Bryan Cristante were both shown red cards for their roles in a fight.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho was already serving a two-game suspension for a row with a fourth official during his team's recent loss to Cremonese. The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss may face further disciplinary action following the latest controversy.
WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's team are without a win in their last three matches and will hope to turn that form around when they face Sampdoria on April 2.