Portugal boss Jorge Jesus breaks silence as Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international duty following explosive fallout with manager

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Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football in an emotional video message, bringing an end to a historic era. The 41-year-old forward walks away from the Portugal national team following a bitter dispute with manager Jorge Jesus over playing time during the September international break.

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A bitter end to an iconic career

Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from the international stage via a social media video. His final outing for Portugal was September's 1-0 Nations League victory against Wales.

Things quickly unravelled in the subsequent fixture against Norway. The forward was left on the bench as an unused substitute, sparking a severe confrontation with manager Jesus.

The 41-year-old alleged that Jesus reneged on a promise to give him at least 30 minutes of action despite asking him to warm up. The dispute escalated when the manager broke a reported pact to publicly explain the snub, insisting that team selection was solely his responsibility. This prompted the striker to refuse to train and abandon the squad ahead of their clash with Denmark.

Jesus pays tribute to a global icon

Despite the acrimonious exit, the Portugal boss offered high praise for the departing legend and insisted there is no lingering animosity. "Cris is a global icon - for Portugal and the national team," Jesus said.

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"He has given so much to the national team over the years. He is a role model for young Portuguese people - most of his fans are young. I had the opportunity to spend a year with him at Al Nassr. He will always be an icon of the national team and our history. I had a large picture of him put up in the auditorium. It is his decision."

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Jesus revealed he had tried to prevent this outcome, adding: "We had already spoken about this before the first squad announcement. I asked him to stay on with me because I needed him by my side, but I have to accept his decision. He will always be in the hearts of the Portuguese people and part of the national team. There’s no changing that. He will always be an icon of Portuguese football."

Doubts over his future had been looming

Speculation regarding the attacker's international longevity had been swirling since Portugal's World Cup exit in the summer. At that time, Jesus successfully convinced the veteran to delay his retirement.

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The coach had previously maintained a public stance of support regarding the player's autonomy. Last month, Jesus stated: "Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."

Now, one of the greatest international careers concludes under a cloud of controversy. The forward departs with astonishing records, having registered 146 goals in 234 appearances while lifting the European Championship and Nations League.

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Life without their legendary captain

Portugal must quickly adjust to a new era as they resume their Nations League campaign later this month, facing upcoming fixtures against Denmark and Wales without their all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, the Ronaldo will focus entirely on his club commitments. However, he missed Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League trip to Uzbekistan due to security concerns.