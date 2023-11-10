'I'm not resisting as much!' - Liverpool defender Joe Gomez reveals he is willing to play as a full-back, after changing his mind over Jurgen Klopp's idea

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez is ready to take on the challenge of playing as a full-back for the club despite preferring a central role.

Gomez ready to play full-back

Lost starting spot after injury

Van Dijk and Konate ahead in pecking order

WHAT HAPPENED? Early in Jurgen Klopp's campaign, Gomez made a name for himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League even starring in their Champions League and Premier League winning sides. But since suffering a major injury in November 2020, Gomez has dropped down the Anfield hierarchy, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate becoming the team's primary defensive duo. While Gomez's preference would be to play regularly as a centre-half, he admits he has warmed to the idea of playing as a full-back.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Sports [via The Mirror]: "I mean I'm probably getting to an age now where I'm not resisting as much. I think trying to embrace whatever position I play is probably more important for me. If I was to write on paper where I play, I would probably still write centre-back. But with time, you grow in appreciation for the game and just learning it."

"Trying to be dynamic and enjoy that position is something I enjoy as well. It brings different challenges and I enjoy that test. I think when I was younger I probably did resist it more and have a different outlook towards it when I played there. As I've got older it's embracing it and appreciating the challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gomez, who first signed with the Reds in 2015, was strongly linked with a move last year before agreeing to a new, long-term deal in the summer. When Liverpool play Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, he is likely to be involved in the clash.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will now face Brentford on Sunday, November 12 as they look to keep up with leaders Manchester City.