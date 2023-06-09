Revealed: Joao Cancelo put his earphones in during Pep Guardiola Man City team talk - and was loaned out to Bayern Munich days later

Pep Guardiola urged Manchester City to offload Joao Cancelo after the full-back put in his earphones during a team talk, it has been reported.

Cancelo put earphones in during team talk

Refused to listen to Guardiola

Was subsequently loaned to Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo refused to listen to the City coach at a meeting in January and, according to The Times, slumped to the ground with his earphones in while Guardiola spoke to the squad. Shortly afterwards, the City boss urged director of football Txiki Begiristain to get rid of him and he was off to Bayern Munich by the end of the month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo had been a first-team regular at City this season until he was benched towards the end of 2022. The Portugal international reportedly did not react well to being dropped before he was loaned to Bayern.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona had wanted to sign the 29-year-old in January but coach Xavi said last month that the deal was blocked by City, resulting in him going to Bayern. The loan deal included an option to sign him outright this summer but the German side are unlikely to activate it.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The former Benfica and Inter player is not expected to return to City and could still end up at Barca as talks over a loan move to Camp Nou are reported to be underway.