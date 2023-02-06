Jesse Marsch sacked! Leeds part ways with American after less than 12 months in charge following dire Premier League run

Leeds United have parted ways with their manager Jesse Marsch after a series of poor performances in the Premier League.

Leeds sack Jesse Marsch

Failed to win in last seven league matches

Lost to Nottingham Forest 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? According to multiple reports, the Whites took the decision following a 1-0 Premier League defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday. That result extended their dire recent record, with Leeds without a win in their last seven league matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Leeds are now languishing just above the relegation zone, tied on points with 18th-placed Everton.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS?: The Whites next take on in-form Manchester United in back-to-back Premier League ties on Wednesday and Sunday.