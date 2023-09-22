Jesse Lingard joins Al-Ettifaq on training valid for one month

Soham Mukherjee
Jesse Lingard 2023Getty
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersAl IttifaqSaudi LeagueJ. Lingard

Jesse Lingard has joined Al-Ettifaq on training valid for one month, announced the club on Friday.

  • Lingard still a free agent
  • Will train with Al-Ettifaq
  • Could be offered a contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United striker will link up with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia for the next month during the club's training sessions. Lingard is still a free agent after he ended his contract with Forest in June this year. Earlier, he was training with West Ham, where he previously scored nine goals in 16 appearances, but an offer has not been presented to the striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, if Gerrard is impressed with the player in training, Lingard might be offered a formal contract. He will then become the fifth former Premier League player to join Ettifaq after Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, ex-Everton winger Demarai Gray and former Fulham player Moussa Dembele.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Jesse Lingard West Ham 2021Getty

WHAT NEXT? After his unsuccessful trial stint with West Ham, it remains to be seen if Lingard can convince Gerrard to get him onboard in order to revive his sinking career.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

72767 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 70%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10%Karim Benzema
  • 8%Neymar
  • 6%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
72767 Votes

Next matches

Editors' Picks