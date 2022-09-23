Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Northern Ireland against Kosovo on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Northern Ireland are set to face Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening at Windsor Park. A win for the hosts would be enough to avoid relegation to League D of the Nations League.

Ian Barraclough's men have had an underwhelming campaign so far, taking just two points from four matches, and are third in the group behind Greece and Kosovo. Moreover, they have won just once at Windsor Park in three years, against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, which puts them under even more pressure.

On the other hand, if their opponents eke out a win they would consolidate second spot in Group C2. Kosovo won 3-2 in the reverse fixture in June and will look to replicate their success at the weekend, albeit away from home. GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo date & kick-off time

Game: Northern Ireland vs Kosovo Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022 Kick-off time: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Kosovo on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will also be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be live streamed on Premier Player HD.

The Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Nations League matches in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony Ten2/HD SonyLIV

Northern Ireland squad & team news

The Green and Whites are likely to miss Trevor Carson, Brodie Spencer and Daniel Ballard due to injuries. Kyle Lafferty has been dropped from the squad amid an investigation into an alleged sectarian remark at club level.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to take his place between the sticks, with Paddy McNair and Jonny Evans at the heart of defence.

Corry Evans and George Saville could line up in midfield along with Steven Davis and Ali McCann. Meanwhile, Shane Lavery and Gavin Whyte might lead the line.

Position Players Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood. Defenders Evans, McNair, Ferguson, Lewi, Flanagan, Brown, Bradley, Lane, Balmer. Midfielders Davis, Evans, Saville, Thompson, McCann, Charles, McMenamin. Forwards Magennis, Whyte, Lavery, Charles.

Kosovo squad & team news

Valon Berisha is the only unavailable player for Kosovo. He is likely to be replaced by Florent Hadergjonaj.

Arijanet Muric should start in goal. He will probably to be shielded by a back four comprised of Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, and Ibrahim Dresevic.

In midfield Arber Zeneli and Hekuran Kryeziu should be accompanied by Milot Rashica and Bersant Celina. Vedat Muriqi should have the responsibility to lead the attack.