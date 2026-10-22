'An absolute disgrace!' - Jamie Carragher tears into Bruno Fernandes for 'awful attitude' and public spat with Michael Carrick after Man Utd Champions League horror show

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Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on Bruno Fernandes, labelling the Manchester United captain an "absolute disgrace" following a public disagreement with manager Michael Carrick. The fallout comes after the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Italian debutants Como.

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Heavy defeat in Italy exposes United tensions

The pressure on Carrick intensified sharply after his side were dismantled at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium. Cesc Fabregas’ Champions League newcomers secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory, marking United's fifth loss in 11 matches across all competitions.

Frustrations boiled over in the aftermath, with Fernandes publicly questioning the team's tactical setup after being substituted in the 67th minute. Carrick did not hold back in his response, issuing a pointed critique of his players' work rate.

The immediate back-and-forth drew heavy fire from television pundits, with former Liverpool defender Carragher leading the condemnation of the United skipper on CBS Sports.

Carragher blasts Fernandes as an 'absolute disgrace'

The fallout began when Fernandes directly challenged the coaching staff's defensive strategy. "It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind," the midfielder claimed. Carrick quickly issued a thinly-veiled retort: "Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."

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Carragher leapt to Carrick's defence, citing Lisandro Martinez's recent apology following similar criticism of the club's hierarchy after a defeat to Atletico Madrid.

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"We said Lisandro Martinez was bang out of order last week for calling out the hierarchy above him. For Bruno Fernandes to do that is a disgrace really," he stated. "He got player of the year last season. That was on the back of Michael Carrick becoming the manager.

"He wouldn't have got that award without Carrick, because Carrick put him back in his rightful position and he then went on to have a fantastic season because he's a talented footballer.

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"But when you think of him as a footballer, he's a talent, but in terms of attitude and the way he goes about things, it's not right at all."

The pundit then systematically dismantled the captain's defensive work rate. "And he's reacted like that because he's been brought off and he's been embarrassed tonight by the manager as he brought him off," Carragher added. "And when he talks about pressing, whether it's man to man or zonal, for years, Bruno Fernandes has meant Manchester United can't press because he does things for the crowd.

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"I commentate on games watching Man United and he runs all over the place like a kid in the schoolyard for the supporters. They all think he's working hard - he's not. He's killing the rest of the team doing it."

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Deep-rooted issues plaguing a 'rotten' club

Widening his scope, Carragher highlighted a systemic problem at Old Trafford, noting that Fernandes has now outlasted a lengthy list of coaches. "Isn't it funny? How many managers has he had? So every single manager at Manchester United doesn't have an identity? How many managers are we on now for Bruno Fernandes? Five? They change the manager every season... Manchester United is rotten from top to bottom," he questioned.

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Despite the structural dysfunction, the former defender conceded Carrick's position is becoming untenable. "I said earlier on, it's not about the manager. It's everything about the club," the former Liverpool continued on his rivals. "And who has got the answers? We comment on it all the time, 'they might need to change the manager or do this, do that.' Are we ever right really? Because no one ever seems to get it right.

"But listen, there's no doubt the manager needs to be changed now. Right now this can't go on for a club of the stature of Manchester United."

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However, Carragher praised Carrick's willingness to challenge his players publicly. "But I'm glad Michael Carrick come out and just said that about Bruno Fernandes, that he don't run, because they don't run, this team," he noted. "And what he did last season, no one's proclaiming Michael Carrick as one of the greatest managers in European football, but what he did was he come and helped his own football club last year when he was out of work himself. He's come in and he did amazing.

"And the reason Manchester United are in the Champions League is because of Carrick - he got them in there. The reason they got another 100, 150 million pounds into the club is because he got them in.

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"No one thought he was going to get into the Champions League last season. So I feel for him a little bit. He loves the club, he's a legendary figure as a player, but obviously it's not working out for him as a manager and that needs to be changed.

"But I'm delighted he brought [Fernandes] off, and I'm delighted that he had a little pop back there in the press because that's what they need some of those players."

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Crucial Premier League test awaits against Bournemouth





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United have little time to dwell on their European humiliation as they prepare to host Bournemouth in the Premier League this Sunday.

With five defeats already this term and a recent draw against Leeds, the domestic fixture takes on monumental importance. Anything less than a convincing victory at Old Trafford could force the board into making a swift managerial change.