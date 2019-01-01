James reveals he'd be happy to play No.9 role for misfiring Man Utd

The Red Devils haven’t won away from home in any competition since the famous 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain back in March

Daniel James says he would be happy to play as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's No.9 if ’s attacking problems demand it.

United laboured to a dire 0-0 draw against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the on Thursday.

That came after Monday’s Premier League draw against - a result that meant the club have made their worst start to a league season for 30 years.

And James, who has made a goalscoring start to life at United following his transfer from , says he would be happy to be the manager’s lead striker if their travails in front of goal continue.

"I played more on the left at Swansea but up front and on the right too," he told the club’s website. "It's important to be versatile in all three positions because you never know when you need to be called upon.

"We might have an injured no.9 and I might need to go to play up there, so I need to be ready to play in all three roles.

"I do enjoy coming inside from the left. I can go down the line and cross with my left, or go inside but, for now, I think it's just about sometimes scoring a few by coming inside means people are going to be wary of that. So it's about mixing my game up."

James was signed by the club primarily as a winger after impressing in that role for Swansea where he became adept at running at full-backs.

And the step into the Premier League has so far not overawed the Welshman or forced him to change his game, with James having scored three goals so far in 's top flight.

"I think you have to [keep the same style]," he said. "Most people told me when I signed here: 'Just be yourself, otherwise there's no point. You're here for a reason'.

"So I wouldn't change the way I played. I think me being the player who, every time I get the ball, I'm driving; that's my game and is something I won't stop."