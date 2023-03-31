Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes feels a positional change is required to get the best out of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho disappointed since big money move

Working his way back into squad this term

Scholes thinks change of position may help

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old was one of the transfer stories of last season when he joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 in a blockbuster move worth £71 million ($87.5m). With just 10 goals and four assists to his name in 63 appearances his joining, though, Sancho has flattered to deceive in a largely injury-hit spell in Manchester. But despite the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho staking a better claim, Scholes believes head coach Erik ten Hag would get more out of the winger by playing him on the left.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is very difficult when you are in and out of the team all the time to find any consistency or any type of form. I think he has shown a lot of flashes of the talent we expected," the ex-midfielder told the Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel. "Look, he has been nowhere near what everyone thought we were going to get from Dortmund, but it might take a bit of time for him to settle down in the Premier League and get used to the pace of it.

"I think he has played in the middle at times as a No.10 and I really don't see him in that position; I see him on the left-hand side, really. But Marcus [Rashford] has been in top quality form out there. I know he played on the right-hand side at Dortmund and was brilliant. Sometimes, though, it is about the players you have got with you and the players at Dortmund suited him. He had [Achraf] Hakimi flying down the wing on the outside of him and was really quick."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his start to life in England has been slow, there have been more glimpses of quality this season than there were last, particularly since undergoing an individualised recovery programme courtesy of Ten Hag. With Antony underperforming and Wout Weghorst yet to find his goal scoring touch, there is still time for Sancho to shine, optimism which Scholes himself echoed.

"I know Jadon is not the quickest, but he is quick enough, and he has got the ability, the skill and the cleverness of mind to link with players," he continued. "He also linked with [Erling] Haaland as a centre-forward in that [Dortmund] team as well. It may have just taken him a bit of time to get used to the players around him [at United]. Fingers crossed, starting from next year, we will see a better Sancho.'

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Whether as a starter or coming off the bench, the 23-year-old winger will be available for selection by Ten Hag in United's Premier League return, coming away against fellow Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle United on Sunday.