'This is the Jadon we know' - Man Utd boss Rangnick sees Sancho's spark in goalscoring heroics

Ralf Rangnick believes Jadon Sancho is back to his best after his decisive performance against Southampton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, only for Che Adams to equalise for the visitors in the second half.

The England international has been criticised since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund, but the interim manager is happy with his most recent displays.

What has been said?

“Jadon is in good shape, not only in the first half but also, in the second half, he had his good moments," he said to BT Sport.

"With Jadon’s performances in the last couple of games, I’m very pleased. This is the Jadon we know from the German Bundesliga."

He added: “There is still more space for improvement in him, but the way he is playing right now, it is probably the best Jadon Sancho that Manchester United has seen so far.”

How has Sancho performed this season?

Sancho's goal was just his second in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign and his fourth in all competitions.

He has made 26 appearances for United in all competitions, but he has started just 12 in the English top-flight and three in the Champions League.

