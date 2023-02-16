Jack Grealish almost got himself sent off after scoring crucial Man City goal as he admits 'Arsenal played a lot better than us'

Jack Grealish admits that he almost got himself sent off in Manchester City’s crunch clash with Arsenal, with only some quick thinking saving him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger netted a crucial goal for the reigning champions as they secured a vital 3-1 victory over fellow title hopefuls at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Grealish’s effort came in the 72nd minute, 10 minutes after he had picked up a caution, and he has revealed that he came close to whipping off his shirt in wild celebration – which would have resulted in him being shown a red card.

WHAT THEY SAID: Grealish told reporters afterwards of saving himself from suspension after making a decisive contribution to the City cause: “When I was celebrating I was going to take my top off but I realised I was on a yellow card! It was massive. For me, it was a great night. That’s what I’ve been wanting to do. To score that one tonight was so important and I was absolutely buzzing. Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan], I knew he was going to pass it at the time. If it was Erling [Haaland] in that position… I was trying to go back across but as it was coming it felt like 10 seconds. I was due one of them when it deflects in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish’s strike did flick off Takehiro Tomiyasu, allowing the ball to bobble over the outstretched arm of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Gunners shooting themselves in the foot on a regular basis on the defensive front against City. Grealish concedes that Pep Guardiola’s side were not at their best, adding: “I don’t think we played that well. I think Arsenal played a lot better than us, I think they were the better team.”

WHAT NEXT? Victory for City in north London has taken them to the top of the Premier League table, on goal difference and having played a game more than Arsenal, with Guardiola’s side beginning to move through the gears as they seek to land a fifth domestic crown in a six-year period.