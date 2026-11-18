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Ivan Toney faces a significant hurdle to his international future after a court refused to reschedule his upcoming assault trial. The legal proceedings are currently set to begin during the opening week of the European Championship in 2028.

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Court rejects rescheduling request

England international Toney has seen a legal bid to move his assault trial date rejected, potentially putting his participation in Euro 2028 at risk. The Al-Ahli striker is accused of headbutting and punching a man, Saber Da Silva, during a confrontation at a central London nightclub in December.

The 30-year-old was not present at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday when his legal team argued that the current schedule could interfere with his professional commitments. Toney had denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a hearing last month, with a three-to-four-day trial subsequently scheduled to begin on June 12, 2028, just three days after the start of Euro 2028.

Judge Tony Baumgartner was unmoved by these arguments, describing the application as 'speculative' in nature. The judge maintained that the interests of justice would not be served by altering a previously agreed-upon date based on the possibility of a squad call-up two years into the future. However, he did note that the application could be revisited at a later stage if Toney is eventually named in the final England squad for the competition.

Details of the alleged incident

The allegations against the former Brentford star stem from an incident at the 100 Wardour Street club in London. During a previous hearing, the court was informed that a confrontation broke out between the footballer and Mr Da Silva, with the two men reportedly squaring up to each other before Toney allegedly lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by several punches. The Metropolitan Police investigated the incident, and the footballer was charged in late July.

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Toney’s legal representative, his barrister Mozammel Hossain KC, admitted to the court that his own personal knowledge of the sport was limited but highlighted Toney's recent involvement with the national team. 'I am told he was included in the last one in 2024 and the England squad for the World Cup,' Hossain stated while advocating for the date change.

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Striker’s international standing

The timing of the trial is particularly sensitive given Toney's status as a frequent member of the England setup. He represented his country at the most recent World Cup and has earned 10 caps for the Three Lions, scoring one goal during his international career to date.

Although he was a key figure in past tournaments, he was not included in the latest squad for England’s recent Nations League fixtures, illustrating the competitive nature of the striking positions under the current coaching staff.

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Career journey to Saudi Arabia

Toney’s rise to prominence began in the lower leagues of English football, starting his professional journey with Northampton Town. He enjoyed spells at various clubs, including Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United, before making a transformative move to Brentford in 2020, where he scored 72 goals over four years with the Bees.

In a move that surprised many fans and pundits alike, Toney opted to leave English football in 2024 to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.