'It's the end of an era' - Hugo Lloris confirms he wants to leave Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Hugo Lloris, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury in May, might have already played his final game for Spurs as the club captain has declared that he wants to call time on his Spurs career at the end of the season. His contract with the North London outfit expires in June 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to a French newspaper Nice-Matin, Lloris admitted that he was inclined towards leaving Spurs after a disappointing campaign, calling it "the end of an era."

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me. It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen," Lloris said.

“The most important thing is I find a project where I thrive,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signed from Lyon in 2012 for a fee of €10 million plus €5 million in variables, the 36-year-old has made 447 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and will depart as a club legend if he indeed does leave this summer. However, he wasn't at his best this season as Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League

He has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the club where it all began for Lloris, making his professional debut with the senior team in the 2005-06 season.

“I am very attached to the city of Nice, as you know. I can’t speak about concrete things. The club has to finish the season first, there are two goalkeepers of high quality, including one that I’m good friends with Kasper Schmeichel. You can understand that it’s difficult to speak about these kinds of subjects. I’ll let fate handle things,” he said in an interview with BFM Nice Côte d’Azur earlier this week, transcribed by RMC Sport.

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS? The former France international will now concentrate on recovering from his injury. He may decide to evaluate his alternatives during the forthcoming transfer window.