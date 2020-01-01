'It's not good for your health watching Man Utd' - Keane says Red Devils can't back up demands for consistency

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side trailed 2-0 at half-time against Southampton after failing to take chances of their own

Watching is "not good for your health", according to the Red Devils’ former captain Roy Keane.

United have endured a mixed start to the 2020-21 season as, despite appearing to be on course to qualify from a tough group in the , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have disappointed in the Premier League.

A scrappy 1-0 win over last week was their first home success in the league this season, while they delivered a frustrating first-half display away to on Sunday.

Both Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes wasted golden opportunities to score, while at the opposite end, Southampton proved clinical from set-pieces. Jan Bednarek opened the scoring when glancing home a corner from James Ward-Prowse, who then curled home a free kick, which United keeper David de Gea was unable to keep out.

Reflecting on United’s first-half performance, Keane suggested that watching Solskjaer’s team should come with a health warning.

"United have had chances,” Keane told Sky Sports. “It's not good for your health watching Manchester United. They've given away a couple of bad goals, but there's goals here for them.

"The problem is that you just don't know what you are going to get with this United team. We heard Ole and De Gea say before the game that they need consistency, but they are just not backing it up."

Keane has previously been critical of De Gea, who was replaced at half-time by Dean Henderson after banging his knee against the post when trying to prevent Ward-Prowse’s free kick crossing the line.

However, on this occasion, Keane pointed the finger of blame at Fred after the Brazilian midfielder conceded the free kick by tripping Moussa Djenepo.

When asked if De Gea was at fault for the second goal, Keane replied: "I would be more critical of Fred, giving away the free kick.

“I wouldn't expect my goalkeeper to be beaten from there, but he [Ward-Prowse] is certainly one of the best in Europe with that type of delivery. It was a fantastic set-piece.

“I would be disappointed with my goalkeeper, but l would be more annoyed with Fred for being so lazy and so sloppy."