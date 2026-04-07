Italy and the UAE await... new Iranian statements on participation in the World Cup

Ahmad Dania Mali, 66, Iran’s Minister of Sport, made new comments on Tuesday regarding the national team’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place between 11 June and 19 July in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Iranian Football Federation is exerting pressure to have the national team’s three scheduled group stage matches moved from the United States to Mexico, due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Last month, the Iranian Football Federation stated that it had entered into talks with FIFA regarding a change of venue for the matches, despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasising last week that Iran would play its matches at the 2026 World Cup as scheduled.

The Iranian stance

In an interview reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Dania Mali said: “Our request to FIFA to move Iran’s matches from the United States to Mexico remains in place, but we have not yet received a response.”

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The minister went on to explain: “If the request is accepted, Iran’s participation in the World Cup will be confirmed. However, FIFA has not issued any response as yet.”

He also highlighted his professional commitment, saying: “As Minister of Sport, and in cooperation with the Iranian Football Federation, we will ensure the national team remains ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be taken by the Cabinet.”

Fixture list

Technically, Iran is set to play all its Group G World Cup matches on American soil, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, and concluding its campaign against Egypt in Seattle.

For his part, US President Donald Trump stated last month that the Iranian national team was welcome to play in the United States, but added that this might not be appropriate for his own life and safety, before later clarifying that any threat to the players would not come from the United States.

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The challenge of security guarantees

Dunya Mali concluded his remarks by addressing the legal and security aspects, saying: “According to the relevant FIFA regulations, security must be guaranteed in the host country. The World Cup is due to kick off soon, and obtaining such guarantees during this period is highly doubtful.”

He added: “Under these circumstances, the likelihood of Iran participating in the World Cup matches to be held in the United States is very low.”

He concluded: “However, if the necessary security guarantees are provided, our government will make its decision regarding Iran’s participation in the World Cup.”

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Who will participate?

Should Iran decide to withdraw from the tournament, the question will then arise as to who will take their place.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Italy, which has not participated in the last three World Cup finals, still has a very slim chance of appearing in the upcoming World Cup.

This could give Italy a chance to participate in the World Cup if Iran officially withdraws, especially as it is the highest-ranked team among all those that failed to qualify via the final play-offs.

The Sun added: However, FIFA may replace Iran with another Asian team to ensure that the number of teams from each continental confederation remains unchanged, in which case the UAE national team would be the most likely to take Iran’s place.

