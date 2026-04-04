'It’s not just Feyenoord; Ajax are also considering Gilberto Mora'

Following Feyenoord, Ajax has also been linked with top talent Gilberto Mora (17). The very young Club Tijuana midfielder, who has already made five international appearances for Mexico, certainly has no shortage of interest.

On Friday, the Mexican football media reported that Feyenoord had scouted several Mexican internationals, including Mora.

According to the Mexican edition of Marca, Mora is also on Ajax’s radar. In his home country, the attacking midfielder is being compared to Pedri.

It will not be easy for Ajax and Feyenoord to sign Mora. According to Transfermarkt, he is already valued at €10 million. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the length of his contract.

Mora’s contract with Tijuana may expire as early as December 2026. Napoli, AC Milan, Sporting Portugal and FC Porto are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Mora has previously been linked with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. If clubs of this calibre make a concrete move, it looks like a virtually impossible task for Ajax and Feyenoord.

Despite his age, Mora has already played 49 official matches for Tijuana, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.