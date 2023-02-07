'It makes me laugh' - Juventus' first objective is to avoid relegation, admits Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Juventus' top priority is to avoid relegation following their Serie A points deduction.

Juve struggling for form

Lost to Monza at home

Allgeri sets a target of 40 points

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri are going rough a rough patch of form and lost 2-0 to newly promoted side Monza at home in their last league outing. In fact, they have lost two out of their last three matches and are down in 13th spot in the Serie A table with just 23 points from 20 matches. Juventus had been chasing a top-four finish before being hit with a 15-point deduction due to false accounting, and are now just 10 points outside of the relegation zone. Taking into consideration the current circumstances, Allegri stressed that their first target is to reach 40 points to avoid dropping to the second division.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The fact is that we have 23 points. We have to reach 40 points which avoids relegation, it makes me laugh, but that’s how it is. The first objective is to catch those ahead of us," he told reporters.

"To give ourselves goals now is unthinkable. Now we have to reach the team ahead of us and climb slowly. Tomorrow, we have to win because in the last three league games we’ve only scored one point."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri went on to confirm that Paul Pogba is not yet ready to return from injury while also sharing updates on Leandro Bonucci and Leandro Paredes. "Apart from Bonucci who has had the flu for three days, Pogba the usual, Paredes has leg discomfort and won’t be there. The others will all be present," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The Old Lady will look to get back to winning ways when they face Salernitana away from home on Tuesday in Serie A.