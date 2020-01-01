East Bengal: A look into the career of German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of former Hamburger SV midfielder and East Bengal’s new foreign signing Ville Matti Steinmann…

have signed 25-year-old German midfielder Matti Steinmann for the upcoming (ISL) season.

Steinmann comes to the Kolkata side with the experience of playing in the and Danish . A former graduate of the Hamburger SV academy, he has represented Die Rothosen in 12 Bundesliga matches in total.

Steinmann last played for A-League club Wellington Phoenix in the 2019-20 season where had played 24 matches for the New Zealand club.

Debut and Bundesliga experience

Steinmann was a part of Hamburger SV from 2009 to 2014. During that time, he had played for the club’s U-19 as well their reserves team in Regionalliga (Fourth tier of German football) and youth leagues.

The midfielder was promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2014-15 season and he made his senior debut against German giants when he came on as a late substitute. Hamburger had managed a goalless draw against the champions in that match. In the same season, he once again took the field for Hamburger against Bayern Munich in a DFB Pokal match which Bayern won 3-1.

In the subsequent, Steinmann was sent on loan to third division side Chemnitzer FC where he had appeared in 16 league games. He had also played against in a DFB Pokal match which Chemnitzer lost 0-2.

During the 2018-19 season, he was once again sent on loan to Danish top division side Vendsyssel Forenede Fodboldklubber where had appeared in eight matches and scored one goal.

International football

While Steinmann has never represented his country at the senior level, he has played for 's U20 side in the 2015 U20 World Cup. He had played four matches in the tournament out of which he started in two games and came on as a substitute in the other two. The Germans were knocked out of the competition in the quarterfinal as they lost to eventual champions Mali in the penalty shootout.

Last stint

The midfielder joined A-League side Wellington Phoenix ahead of the 2019-20 season on a one-year deal and had made 24 league appearances last year. He was one of the important figures in the Kiwi club’s midfield. His deal ran out after the 2019-20 season after which he decided to join East Bengal.