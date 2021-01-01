'ATK Mohun Bagan have players with ISL final experience' - Antonio Habas plays down earlier defeats to Mumbai City

The Spanish coach feels that Sergio Lobera's side will not be enjoying a mental advantage of having defeated the Mariners twice this season

It will be a third ISL final as a manager for Antonio Lopez Habas when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City in the final showdown of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

On the previous two occasions, the Spaniard led his team to victory (Atletico de Kolkata in 2014 and ATK in 2019-20) and is now gunning for his second consecutive title and third overall. But in front of him is a huge obstacle in the form of Mumbai City who just about pipped his side to the ISL League Shield.

More tellingly, ATKMB were beaten by Mumbai 2-0 in the final match of the league stage which helped the Islanders clinch the AFC Champions League spot as well. In fact, Mumbai have done the double over Bagan this season and the superior head-to-head record actually helped them win the shield despite both teams finishing on 40 points.

What Habas said

"The feeling (of another final) is the same. We have to compete and win the final. We have absolute respect for the opponent but my team is prepared to win," said the ATKMB coach despite facing two defeats against the Mumbaikars in the regular season.

"In football, every match is different. In the first match (1-0 loss), we had the opportunity to score before Mumbai. And in the second match (2-0 loss), it was accidental to concede only in set-pieces. I think the difference is minimal and I have confidence in my team," he continued.

"I don't think a mental advantage is important in a final. We have several players with the experience of playing in the final and maybe Mumbai don't have this experience. I have confidence in my team and the idea is to be the protagonists with a possibility to win."

Set-pieces an area of concern?

Given that Mumbai City have scored over half of their 35 goals via set-pieces, Habas admitted, "I think they have 65-70 per cent of their goals from set-pieces. So we have to control football on set-pieces. Each match is absolutely different. We have to concentrate on small details and avoid making mistakes. We have to defend our personality, our style and our model.

"Football is all about the balance. I don't understand football with only attack or defense. We have to have concentration and attention from the first minute."

Contrasting styles of play

There have often been comparisons drawn between Sergio Lobera's attacking style of play that is also pleasing to the eye while Habas has admittedly professed a more pragmatic approach to the way he wants his side to play.

"The idea is to play well and win. Sometimes, the characteristics in a match are different. We have to analyse (during) the match and control the game accordingly. The opponent also plays to make it difficult when you propose one thing," he explained.

"ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City both have 40 points on top. The styles are different but we also play good football. Football is not only about possession of the ball."

Plans for next season

"I don't know. I finish my contract now (end of the season) and we are waiting for the result (of the ISL final)," the ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer responded.